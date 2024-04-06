I pay for Costco's $120 executive membership even though I only shop for 2. Here are some of my favorite things to get for dinner.

I don't have a large family to feed, but I love saving money by buying items in bulk at Costco. I pay $120 annually for an executive membership, which comes with a 2% reward of up to $1,000 on qualified Costco purchases.

In my opinion, the Costco executive membership, which is double the price of its cheaper $60 gold-star option, offers the most value for customers. As long as I spend at least $3,000 annually, I make back the extra cost of the executive membership in rewards.

Because my wife and I cook most of our meals at home, we like to stock our pantry and freezer with items from Costco. Here's what I buy using my executive membership.

Prices may vary by location.

I use Kirkland Signature lamb to make delicious midweek meals.

Kirkland Signature lamb loin chops and leg roasts are great treat meals. Dominic Bucca

I love having lamb as a treat, but don't always want to wait for a special occasion to make it. For an easy midweek meal, I'll cook the loin chops for a few minutes in a hot pan and serve them with parsnip puree and a bright chimichurri.

The roast requires some time in the oven, but it always makes a delicious centerpiece for a show-stopping family dinner. The lamb loin chops were $6 per pound, and the leg roast was $5 per pound at my Costco location.

Kirkland Signature organic quinoa is great as a side or in a salad.

I serve Kirkland Signature organic quinoa with shrimp and pork tenderloin. Dominic Bucca

Quinoa is a nutrient-dense food, so I regularly include it in our dinner rotation. It complements almost any protein, from shrimp to pork tenderloin.

I cook about a cup of quinoa to serve with dinner and use any leftovers to make a black-bean salad for lunch.

I grabbed a 4 ½ pound bag for $9.

Goya black beans serve as the base for my weekly salads.

I make salads with Goya black beans, quinoa, olives, red onion, and other ingredients each week. Dominic Bucca

I use about two cans of well-rinsed black beans for every cup of quinoa when I make a salad.

I add diced red onion, chopped olives, capers, feta cheese, chile pepper, and parsley. It keeps in the fridge for up to five days.

A pack of eight cans costs $8 at my store.

Kirkland Signature whole pork tenderloin is delicious on top of a Caesar salad.

Kirkland Signature whole pork tenderloin is a tasty lean meat to add to my midweek meals. Dominic Bucca

Pork tenderloin is lean and easy to cook, making it another great option for my midweek meal rotation.

I brown it in a hot pan and finish cooking it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. Once it's done, I slice it and serve it over a Caesar salad. The pork tenderloin was $2.40 per pound.

Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter is a staple in my home cooking.

I spread Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter on bread or use it in cooked or baked goods. Dominic Bucca

Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter is similar to Kerrygold but not as expensive.

This butter is great when spread on warm bread, though I also use it for cooking and baking. I always notice a difference in the quality of my meals when I use this butter over brands from other grocery stores.

I grabbed a 2-pound box for $10.

I'm a big fan of Kirkland Signature frozen white shrimp.

I use Kirkland Signature frozen white shrimp in pasta dishes. Dominic Bucca

Though 4 pounds of shrimp may seem excessive when shopping for two, at $9.50 per pound, I always make room for these easy-peel, cleaned shrimp.

I use them in classic shrimp scampi with tons of garlic. They're also great for pasta, cioppino, or restaurant-sized shrimp cocktails at home.

A bag of shrimp cost $38 at my Costco.

Kirkland Signature organic extra-virgin olive oil is an essential in my kitchen.

Kirkland Signature organic extra-virgin olive oil is handy when making salads or sautéing food. Dominic Bucca

I've found there are better olive oils out there, but they're generally only available in specialty shops and are more expensive than Kirkland Signature organic extra-virgin olive oil.

I use this olive oil for everything from salad dressing to fried eggs. I bought a bottle for $19.

I buy Kirkland Signature New York strip steaks in bulk to store in my freezer.

I freeze Kirkland Signature New York strip steaks to use later. Dominic Bucca

As beef prices continue to rise, these thick-cut strip steaks are a steal at $9 per pound. Each steak weighs about a pound, which is sufficient for dinner for two.

When I bring them home, I repackage the steaks with a vacuum sealer and freeze them. Upon thawing, I season the steak with kosher salt and fresh pepper, and allow it to dry in the refrigerator overnight.

The Maldon sea-salt flakes taste great on so many foods.

Maldon sea-salt flakes are many chefs' go-to seasoning. Dominic Bucca

As someone who's worked in the food industry, I've learned that Maldon sea-salt flakes are many chefs' go-to seasoning. I find that it's the best, flakiest salt available.

At Costco, I can get a tub for $7, which is less than I've seen the product listed for on Amazon. At this price, I'll be stocking up until I run out of pantry space.

The Basilica Cafaggio Chianti Classico pairs beautifully with steaks and other proteins.

The Basilica Cafaggio Chianti Classico is a delicious, full-bodied wine. Dominic Bucca

As a former sommelier, I'm always looking for bargain wines, and the Basilica Cafaggio Chianti Classico is a great choice.

Chianti is a full-bodied, dry wine made from the Sangiovese grape. It pairs beautifully with rich proteins, like a strip steak.

My local wine shop carries a bottle for $17, but Costco sells Chianti for only $10.

Read the original article on Business Insider