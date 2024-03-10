Paxton: Federal court issues preliminary injunction against redirection of funds meant for border wall construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he obtained a preliminary injunction from a federal district court against the redirection of funds away from the construction of a border wall.

Paxton said the U.S. Congress previously provided approximately $1.4 billion for the construction of walls and barriers along the southern border.

“Immediately upon taking office, President Joseph Biden issued an executive order demanding construction stop and directing the Department of Homeland Security to devise a way to redirect the funds,” Paxton said.

According to a statement from the Office of the Attorney General, Texas sued to stop the redirect, as well as require the Biden Administration to use the money as Congress previously instructed.

