Pawtucket liquor store owner acquitted of assault on customer. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge on Wednesday cleared the owner of a Pawtucket liquor store of assault, finding that he acted in self-defense after a customer reached toward his waistband.

Judge Daniel A. Procaccini found Hector Lopez, 50, owner of Dexter Warehouse Liquor Store, not guilty of felony assault and disorderly conduct charges after a bench trial. The judge concluded that the state failed to prove that Lopez had not acted in self-defense, as required to convict someone after self-defense arguments are raised.

What led to the ruling?

According to the ruling, Wilson Morataya, 28, of Central Falls, entered the 265 Barton St. liquor store at 11 a.m. Oct. 3, 2021, to buy a 12-pack of Modelo. Lopez, the store owner, came out from behind the counter, stood in front of him and “was mean to me," Morataya testified.

Morataya could not recall what Lopez said, other than talking about the restaurant he owns with his wife. Morataya testified Lopez then grabbed him by the shirt and threw him to the ground, punching him about four times.

But on cross-examination by Lopez’s lawyer, John B. Harwood, Morataya could not recall if he had drank alcohol within 24 hours of Oct. 3, 2021. He also had no memory of being found intoxicated on the sidewalk by police earlier that same day after an apparent assault by an unknown person.

Asked if he remembered being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for two assaults that same day, Morataya said no and had to be shown medical records.

Morataya was also showed reports in which he told officers that Lopez locked the store door, began an unprovoked attack and punched him for 20 minutes until police arrived.

Get to know the judges: Who's who in Rhode Island Superior Court

Lopez's side

Lopez told investigators that there was a man in his store creating a disturbance, pushing ahead in line and that he struck him after the man reached for his waistband, believing he had a weapon. He said Morataya had assaulted his wife at their restaurant several weeks earlier.

Harwood presented testimony from three witnesses who were in the store at the time of the confrontation. All recalled Lopez moving quickly to stop Morataya after he move his hands toward his waist. Lopez, the witnesses said, told him to leave the store repeatedly.

Lopez testified that Morataya was swearing and using threatening language in the store and was slurring his words. Lopez decided not to sell Morataya beer based on his behavior and told him to leave. Morataya did not leave and moved his left hand toward his waistband.

Lopez said that he feared Morataya was reaching for a knife and that he was about to assaulted, prompting him to strike first.

Meagan Thomson prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pawtucket liquor store owner has assault charges dropped for self defense