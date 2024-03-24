‘Paws and Stripes’ holds flea market Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque came out to support a good cause Saturday. Paws and Stripes hosted a flea market with proceeds going back to its mission of helping improve equality of life for veterans and service dogs.

Several booths were offering one-of-a-kind artisan crafts and foods. One nonprofit vendor at the event, Quilts of Valor, said the event showcases the appreciation the community has for veterans.

What’s happening around New Mexico March 22-28

“We have a group and we have awarded about 400 quilts locally and it’s truly our pleasure and our privilege to be able to say ‘thank you’ to these men and women who serve,” says group leader for Quilts of Valor Patricia Forshaw.

The mission of Paws and Stripes is to pair shelter dogs with veterans diagnosed with PTSD and./or traumatic brain injuries. The dogs are trained to be service animals for the disabled vets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.