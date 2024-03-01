NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — North Alabama is a region built on powerful stories of struggle and triumph.

From the River City to the railroad tracks in Scottsboro, a call for justice, equality and opportunity has rang through decade by decade.

News 19 is honored to share the stories of brave men and women across the Tennessee Valley who have taken up that call. The legacy they have built has paved the way for those who came after and those yet to come.

Join us as we look at their stories and celebrate Black History Month in Paving the Way: One Generation at a Time.

