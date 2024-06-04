Paving truck flips over, spills fuel following multi-vehicle crash in Willimantic

A paving truck flipped over and leaked fuel in Willimantic on Monday following a collision with several other vehicles on Route 66.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of Route 66 and Route 32 at 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to Lt. Matthew Solak of the Willimantic Police Department.

Solak said emergency crews upon arrival found that a large paving truck that was heading east on Route 66 had flipped onto its side after colliding with several other vehicles traveling in the same direction.

According to the Willimantic Fire Department, firefighters had to perform an extrication on the paving truck.

Police said authorities did not immediately have any information on possible injuries involved in the multi-vehicle crash.

Fire officials said the paving truck leaked fuel following the collision.

Fire crews received mutual aid from the Mansfield and University of Connecticut Fire Departments.

The crash is being investigated by the Willimantic Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from inspectors with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to police, Route 66 in the area of the crash was closed while authorities were on scene.