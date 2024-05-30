Paving work to take place on Virginia Beach Blvd., Laskin Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Milling and paving work on Virginia Beach Boulevard from Great Neck Road to Riddle Avenue has begun and will continue nightly until its expected completion in September.

The city said milling and paving work will likely lead to traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise, and it will have advanced warning signs posted advising drivers of lane closures.

It advised drivers to find alternative routes when possible.

All work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The work is expected to be finished by Sept. 17, the city said.

Laskin Road paving work

Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project are scheduled to start paving work over the next several weeks, to include the Republic Road and First Colonial Road intersections at Laskin Road.

The work could start as early as 9 a.m. Friday, with crews to temporarily close Republic Road at the Laskin Road intersection continuously until 5 a.m. Monday to pave that stretch of road.

While Republic Road is closed, all turns from Laskin Road onto Republic Road, and left turns from Republic Road onto eastbound Laskin Road, will be restricted. Right turns from Republic Road onto the westbound feeder lane parallel to Laskin Road will be allowed during the paving work.

A detour will be in place to direct drivers on Laskin Road to use First Colonial Road to access Republic Road. Drivers will still be able to get to Whole Foods Market by using the feeder road to the west of the intersection, VDOT said.

As soon as Monday, crews are scheduled to begin overnight paving at the Laskin Road and First Colonial Road intersection. The work is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly through June 6.

Traffic will be cut to a single lane in each direction of Laskin Road and First Colonial Road at the intersection, and local law enforcement will direct traffic at the intersection during the work, since traffic signals will be set to flash mode. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Drivers are asked to follow the 35 mph speed limit in this corridor. The road work is weather- and schedule-dependent.

