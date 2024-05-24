Paving operations on E. Washington St. to cause lane shift/closure May 24

On Friday, May 24, East Washington Street, between Locust and Mulberry streets, will require a lane shift/closure so that work crews can perform paving operations.

Weather permitting, the work will begin at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to be completed, and the street reopened to traffic, by 3 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through this block of East Washington Street while the work is being performed.

For more information, contact the city of Hagerstown's Engineering Department at 301-739-8577, ext. 125.

More: As the city plans more revitalization downtown, why not do some revitalizing of your own?

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Paving on E. Washington St. to cause lane shift/closure May 24