The ramp between State Street and eastbound traffic on State Route 5S in Utica will be closed to traffic for paving beginning Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation said in a statement.

NYSDOT said the closing will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The daily closures are expected to last for two weeks, weather permitting.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Route S ramp closed for paving