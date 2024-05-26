Pautsch challenging Miller-Meeks in GOP primary from right wing of party

Pautsch challenging Miller-Meeks in GOP primary from right wing of party

We are now nine days away from the Iowa Primary.

There are some competitive races for jobs you might not expect.

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks has an early challenge. She faces a primary fight against Republican David Pautsch for the First Congressional District seat.

Let’s follow the money.

Miller-Meeks enjoys a huge financial advantage over Pautsch. The latest filings with the Federal Election Commission show Miller-Meeks has almost $1.8 million in cash on hand. Pautsch has a little more than $6,000.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to know Pautsch better. Born in Jacksonville, Illinois, Pautsch really grew up in Ida Grove, Iowa. He served four years in the Army.

“My opponent is doing a pretty good job of shooting herself in the foot,” Pautsch said. “She … votes like she doesn’t even know how to spell ‘Republican.'”

Hear what else Pautsch has to say when you click on the video.

And we’ve got more of the conversation with David Pautsch in a web extra, where you can hear the opinions he has about the 2020 presidential election, right here at www.ourquadcities.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.