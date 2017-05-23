Paulinho gives Guangzhou 1-0 win over Kashima

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Paulinho scored a second-half goal Tuesday to give Guangzhou Evergrande a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The former Tottenham midfielder made the difference in the 75th minute from a corner.

Tw-time champion Guangzhou, led by 2002 World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, will play the second leg next Tuesday in Japan.

Also, Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale came from behind to beat Muangthong United 3-1 in Thailand.