Paulina Gutierrez confirmed as Milwaukee Election Commission executive director

Milwaukee Common Council formally approved Paulina Gutiérrez to lead the city's Election Commission Tuesday morning, putting new leadership into place as Milwaukee heads into a fall election when all eyes will be on Wisconsin's largest city and vote-counting operation in the Nov. 5 election.

Gutiérrez's confirmation to head the city Election Commission is the final step after Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced May 6 that he was appointing Gutiérrez to replace former Executive Director Claire Woodall.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has continued to falsely claim that Milwaukee voters cast "illegal votes" in 2020. That year, Trump lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes after the state had elected Trump by a similar margin just four years earlier.

Recounts paid for by the Trump campaign in Milwaukee and Dane counties confirmed the results.

Gutiérrez's first task will be the July 30 election and July 2 primary for the 4th Senate District seat vacated by former state Sen. Lena Taylor. Taylor resigned to become a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Gutiérrez was appointed deputy director of the Election Commission in early 2023 and had previously worked for the state Department of Corrections as a legislative advisor and the city in various roles.

Last week, at the Judiciary and Legislation Committee where Gutiérrez gained their recommendation, she said that she would hit the ground running and hopes to name a deputy director soon.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Paulina Gutierrez confirmed as Milwaukee Election Commission leader