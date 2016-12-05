Paul Ryan on Trump's baseless voter fraud claim: ‘Who cares what he tweeted?’

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn’t care that Donald Trump continues to tweet outlandish claims as president-elect as long as Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress get things done when he’s in the Oval Office.

“That’s what’s going to matter at the end of the day,” Ryan said in an interview that aired on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday. “Did we improve people’s lives? Did we solve the problems that the American people need solved? Are we addressing the concerns of people who are tired of being tired? And who cares what he tweeted, you know, on some Thursday night, if we fix this country’s big problems? That’s just the way I look at this.”

Last month, Trump, who defeated Hillary Clinton by winning the Electoral College, wrote on Twitter that he would’ve beaten her in the popular vote too if not for “the millions of people who voted illegally.”

It was a stunning claim as there is no evidence of significant voter fraud. The Washington Post reported that there were just four documented cases of voter fraud for the 2016 election.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016





“I have no way of backing that up,” Ryan said Sunday. “I have no knowledge of such things.”

According to Ryan, Trump’s tweets are his way of “giving voice to a lot of people who have felt that they were voiceless.”

“He’s communicating with people in this country who’ve felt like they have not been listened to,” Ryan said. “He’s going to be an unconventional president. I really think we have a great opportunity in front of us to fix problems, produce results and improve people’s lives. That’s why we’re here in the first place.”

During the campaign, Ryan clashed at times with Trump and at one point told his fellow Republican lawmakers that he would no longer defend the celebrity businessman’s comments. But after Trump’s surprise win, the two appear to have mended fences.

On ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” Vice President-elect Mike Pence was also asked about Trump’s baseless voter fraud claim.

“I think the president-elect wants to call to attention the fact that there has been evidence over many years of voter fraud,” Pence said, citing a 2012 Pew Center study whose author has denied that it found any evidence of voter fraud.

“It’s his right to express his opinion as president-elect of the United States,” Pence said. “I think one of the things that’s refreshing about our president-elect and one of the reasons why I think he made such an incredible connection with people all across this country is because he tells you what’s on his mind.”

“But why is it refreshing to make false statements?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I don’t know that is a false statement and neither do you,” Pence replied. “There is historic evidence from the Pew Research Center that voter fraud has taken place.”

“Can you provide any evidence to back up that statement?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“He’s entitled to express his opinion on that,” Pence said of Trump.