Paul Manafort Reportedly Wiretapped By Feds

Federal investigators allegedly secretly wiretapped former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort before and after the 2016 election, according to a CNN report Monday.

Manafort first came under surveillance after a secret court order authorized it for investigators who were looking into work he did on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, CNN reported. He came under surveillance again as part of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign actively colluded with Russian officials to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

As CNN reported:

Some of the intelligence collected includes communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Two of these sources, however, cautioned that the evidence is not conclusive.

Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign manager for several months in the summer of 2016, is one of several allies of the president deemed a “person of interest” by Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s probe of Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

In July, FBI agents raided Manafort’s home as part of their investigation. A New York Times story also published Monday detailed that raid, as well as other aspects of Mueller’s probe. Among the revelation by the Times is that Mueller’s prosecutors reportedly told Manafort after the raid that they would indict him.

