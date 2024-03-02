Paul Lisnek on Trump being removed from Illinois ballot, impact of his trials, and McConnell’s decision to step down as GOP leader

WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joined WGN Evening News to discuss several big stories from the week.

The topics include Donald Trump being removed from Illinois ballots, the former presidents criminal trials, Mitch McConnell’s decision to step down as GOP leader, border discussions, and more.

Tune in on Sundays for WGN-TV Political Report with Paul Lisnek.

