Paul Lisnek talks Super Tuesday, Biden vs. Trump and Bring Chicago Home referendum

Political reporter Paul Lisnek joined WGN Evening News to discuss the latest developments following Super Tuesday and what looks to be a presidential rematch this November, pitting President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign, leaving Trump as last major GOP candidate

The court’s reversal of the controversial ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum was also discussed.

Votes to be counted for ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum, Illinois Appellate Court rules

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.