Paul Gessler has a view of the collapsed Key Bridge from a boat
Paul Gessler has a view of the collapsed Key Bridge from a boat
Paul Gessler has a view of the collapsed Key Bridge from a boat
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
Viking Therapeutics is gearing up to compete with market GLP-1 leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
It continued when he worked at Baruch Future Ventures analyzing potential deals. “I was always looking at hydrogen deals,” Rojas told TechCrunch. Hydrogen is already a key ingredient for many chemical manufacturers, and startups and investors alike are betting it can help eliminate carbon pollution in everything from steel and cement to aviation and long-haul trucking.
Sony is expanding Game Help to include real gameplay as hints on select PlayStation 5 titles.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance that the fundamental story about falling inflation has not changed despite hotter-than-expected readings in January and February.
The Volvo C40 Recharge / Volvo EC40 has 17.3 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is not a lot. We put it to the test, comparing it to the XC40/EX40.
Be the first to shop Stanley tumblers, cups, water bottles and more in new colors for the season.
Federal authorities in the US asked Google for the names, addresses, telephone numbers and user activity of the accounts that watched certain YouTube videos between January 1 and 8, 2023, according to unsealed court documents viewed by Forbes.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and from the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by such investors as Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
A team of university security researchers has found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys, exposing the Mac’s private data to hackers.
Power and charge multiple devices at once with the Lvetek Surge Protector, now 55% off on Amazon.
Half of all consumers feel their financial institutions should provide increased security protections. Here are some of the key safeguards you can look for in a bank to keep your money safe when banking online.
Electric boat maker Candela is approaching cruising speed with $25 million in new funding and the first commercial deployment of its new P-12 ferry in New Zealand. The company has global ambitions for its highly efficient boats and has completed and delivered dozens of them — which is a lot in this industry! Candela has been slowly upping the size of its vessels for years, starting with the considerably smaller C-7 and C-8 (noting the length in meters) — of which, as of this week, they have now produced a total of 70.
What’s been billed as a Windows event is, predictably, focused on AI efforts, with Copilot taking the wheel. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business both sport a devoted Copilot key wedged between the Alt key and arrows. In a post published this morning, Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill writes, “The new Copilot key on Surface Laptop 6 makes accessing the power of AI even easier, with a quick button press to invoke Copilot in Windows to help customers to plan their day, find a document using natural text, analyze a website and more with commercial data protection built in.”
As Apple faces down the barrel of a U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, one might assume that references to the Cupertino company's existing anti-competitive headwinds in Europe would be peppered liberally throughout the DOJ's complaint -- just for a little extra context and moral support, if nothing else. The one time that Europe is explicitly mentioned, however, is in relation to Apple's grip on digital wallets, NFC and mobile payment technology within its iOS ecosystem.