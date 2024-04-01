Paul George scores 41 as Clippers beat Hornets, clinch at least a Play-In Tournament spot

The L.A. Clippers now know that they will be playing more than 82 games this season.

Paul George had 41 points and 7 rebounds, while Ivica Zubac had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Clippers got a 130-118 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

George was on fire from beyond the arc, hitting 8 of his 12 attempts. L.A. has won five consecutive road games and sits fourth in the west with a 47-27 record. Sunday’s victory combined with the Houston Rockets loss, means the Clippers have guaranteed themselves a top-10 finish in the conference, ensuring at least a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Even though L.A. got the win over the lowly Hornets, Paul is still wanting to see more from his team with the playoffs just around the corner.

“No, we are still a work in progress,” George said after the win. “I thought we were the better team so we should have won. But I thought it should have been more decisive than what it was. So we have room to improve. But we will get there.”

The Clippers held a 12-point lead at halftime and never looked back. Zubac was a big reason why the team outrebounded the Hornets 41-31.

With only eight games remaining on the schedule, L.A. is hoping to remain healthy. The team got a bit of a scare during warmups when it looked like James Harden suffered a finger injury, but the L.A. native was able to play.

The Clippers hold a two-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 4 seed and are four games up on the Phoenix Suns, who sit in the No. 7 spot.

L.A. will make its way back to the west coast for a Pacific Division matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. You can watch that game on KTLA with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on April 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.