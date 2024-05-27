Paul Fulton of the nonprofit Public Ed Works on securing better pay for NC public school teachers

Paul Fulton shown with a billboard the group Public Ed works has sponsored across the state. (Courtesy photo)

For several decades in the late 20th and early 21st Centuries, North Carolina’s public education system was widely celebrated as an up-and-coming national model. And a key to that success was the deep and abiding support of an array of forward-looking business leaders who understood that well-funded systems of K-12 and higher education were essential – for the state and its residents as well as for the quality of their workforces and, ultimately, their bottom lines. Unfortunately, in recent years, support for public education from business leaders has waned somewhat and that in turn has emboldened conservatives in the legislature to slash education funding. Now, however, some of the architects of the past success are pushing back against this trend and demanding a renewed commitment to school funding and recently we caught up with one of the most prominent members of that group – the board president of the nonprofit Public Ed Works, veteran corporate leader, Paul Fulton.

