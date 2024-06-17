Paul Flores must pay Kristin Smart’s family nearly $350,000 in restitution, judge rules

Paul Flores must pay nearly $350,000 for nearly three decades’ worth of expenses incurred by Kristin Smart’s family because of her murder, a Monterey County judge ruled Monday.

The ruling comes after an emotional restitution hearing Wednesday, where the Smart family shared itemized reports of their expenses since Smart was murdered in 1996.

“It’s demeaning to Kristin’s memory to measure our loss in finances,” Denise Smart told The Tribune after Wednesday’s hearing. “Our loss is Kristin.”

Five family members requested roughly $361,000 in restitution for expenses related to Smart’s disappearance, but all said their amounts were conservative estimates. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe ruled the total the family is entitled to under law is $346,977.46.

Denise Smart, Kristin Smart’s mother, testifies during Paul Flores’ restitution hearing in Monterey County Superior Court on June 12, 2024. Flores was convicted Smart’s murder in October 2022.

The actual total was likely much more substantial, Denise Smart said during Wednesday’s hearing. No one told the family they would have to keep receipts when Smart first went missing from Cal Poly, so the documentation is limited, she said.

Restitution is a court order that requires those convicted of crimes to pay victims compensation for the expenses caused. It is a required part of the criminal court process in California, and it is ordered regardless of a defendant’s ability to pay.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation automatically collects 50% of prison wages and money deposited in convicts’ trust accounts in order to pay restitution until it is paid in full.

Incarcerated people can also make voluntary payments toward their restitution. If someone is released from prison and still owes restitution to their victims, the debt will be referred to the California Franchise Tax Board for collection.

On Wednesday, Denise told The Tribune the family offered to drop restitution entirely in exchange for information leading to her daughter’s remains, but Mesick told The Tribune the defense did not know where her remains are.

Flores maintains his innocence, he said.

Paul Flores, who was convicted of Kristin Smart’s murder, appears via Zoom from California State Prison, Corcoran, for his restitution hearing in Monterey County Superior Court on June 12, 2024. Former San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle is pictured below Flores calling in from the courtroom.