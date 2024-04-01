Paul Davis Restoration/Eaton Community Bank - 04/01/24
Paul Davis Restoration/Eaton Community Bank - 04/01/24
Paul Davis Restoration/Eaton Community Bank - 04/01/24
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Hey, your feet deserve a summer holiday, too! Give them the pampering they deserve at a price you'll love.
The platform, formerly Twitter, is working on an addition to its Communities feature that would let X users create groups for X-rated material, according to app researchers. Researcher Daniel Buchuk of Watchful, which analyzes app development and performance, spotted the feature in development. An independent researcher, Nima Owji, also spotted the feature in development last month.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-month accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
Generally, a bank overdraft won't hurt your credit score. However, it can indirectly impact your credit if it's sent to collections. Here’s what you need to know.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Two of the largest credit card companies have announced plans to merge in a $35 billion deal. Here’s what customers need to know about how it may impact them.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
Ivanisevic helped Djokovic double his Grand Slam total from 12 to 24 in their six years together.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
Manufactured houses are relatively affordable, but they are vulnerable to natural disasters. Discover whether a manufactured home is the right choice for you.