Pau Gasol becomes career scoring leader in EuroBasket

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Pau Gasol has become the career scoring leader in the EuroBasket tournament.

The San Antonio Spurs center made a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Spain's victory over Hungary on Thursday to give him 1,105 points. He passed Spurs teammate Tony Parker, who scored 1,104 for France in the European championship tournament.

Gasol passed Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 1,052 points for Germany, earlier in the tournament.

Gasol was the tournament MVP and leading scorer during Spain's 2009 and 2015 championships. The defending champion Spanish advanced to the round of 16 after going 5-0 in their group stage.