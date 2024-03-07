Patton Elementary School Luis Acosta headed to President Biden's State of the Union

Talk about a great field trip.

Luis Acosta, a teacher at Edward J. Patton Elementary School in Perth Amboy, will attend tonight's State of the Union address.

Acosta will be Rep. Frank Pallone Jr.'s guest tonight as President Joe Biden will give his speech tonight.

Acosta is a health and physical education teacher taking part in a community solar program through Asbury Park-based renewable energy company Solar Landscape.

The community solar project generating energy for Acosta and his family was recently honored with the Sunny Award Grand Prize from the Department of Energy. That's why he was picked for this honor.

“I’m proud to have Luis Acosta join me for President Biden’s State of the Union Address this year. His experience is a great example of the progress we’ve made to both combat the climate crisis and lower costs for American families,” said Pallone, D-N.J. “Thanks to companies like Solar Landscape, New Jersey is leading the way on the path toward a clean, low-carbon future.”

Acosta is also looking forward to it as well.

“It is an honor to join Congressman Pallone for President Biden’s State of the Union Address," Acosta said. "As a father and teacher, I’m deeply concerned about the impact of climate change on our community and our children’s future. I often incorporate lessons about the climate crisis and the importance of taking steps to lower our carbon footprint as part of a healthy future when I teach.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Patton teacher Luis Acosta honored with trip to State of the Union