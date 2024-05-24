Patterson Park, other Baltimore City pools set to open on Saturday

After being closed last summer for repairs, the pool at Patterson Park will open along with several others around the city on Saturday.

The Patterson Park Pool’s closure was caused by flood damage and renovations. A splash park in Cherry Hill also didn’t open last summer and a city pool in Clifton Park opened in mid-summer after repair of a broken motor.

All three will be open on Saturday.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has faced criticism about the quality and availability of the pools and recreational services during the summer.

“It was a rough summer last year with Patterson Park not being open. We are grateful to Mayor Scott and recreation and parks for their sense of urgency around our pool,” said Zeke Cohen, Baltimore City councilman of the 1st District. “Patterson Park is the second largest pool in Baltimore. It is old, and it needed repairs. But the administration and recreation and parks have been diligent and very communicative with my office and our community.”

This year, all park pools will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m to 8 p.m., until June 14 when all pools will shift to the summer schedule, which the city has not released yet. On Memorial Day, pools are open noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the Baltimore pools that will open on Saturday:

Clifton Park at 2013 Sinclair Lane

Patterson Park at 148 S. Linwood Avenue

Riverside Park at 1800 Covington Avenue

Druid Park Pool at 800 Wyman Park Drive

Cherry Hill Splash Park at 101 Reedbird Avenue

Roosevelt Park Pool at 3500 Poole Street

The Ambrose Kennedy Splash Pad will open later this summer after its pool deck, waterslide and waterline are completed.

Coldstream, Towanda and Walter P. Carter neighborhood aquatic centers, are scheduled to open in 2025. These projects, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, are planned to have many amenities such as a lap pool and zero-entry wading pool, beach entrance, pool house, mechanical room and restroom, Nash said.

Those who want to go to Baltimore City Pools must have a CivicRec account, available at https://secure.rec1.com/MD/baltimore-md/catalog.

Along with the park pools, indoor pool registration is also open. The city’s indoor pools are open from June 15 through Sept. 4 for programming only. Indoor pools are located at Cahill, 4001 Clifton Avenue; Middle Branch/Cherry Hill, 201 Reedbird Avenue; Callowhill, 2821 Oakley Ave.; Chick Webb, 623 Eden Street.