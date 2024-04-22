Patrol investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Woodsfield Circle

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:27 a.m. Saturday, April 20 on Woodsfield Circle, in Violet Township in Fairfield County.

Patrick White, 33, of Pataskala was operating a 2012 Cadillac CTS. White was traveling northwest on Woodsfield Circle when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a rock and a mailbox. White’s vehicle overturned and struck a tree. White was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a news release from the patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Violet Township Fire/EMS, Pickerington Police Department, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sherriff’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Pickerington man killed in one-vehicle crash in Violet Township