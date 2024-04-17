Patrol identifies Salem man killed in semi crash Tuesday on Interstate 77 near Strasburg

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP ‒ A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near Strasburg claimed the life of a Salem man on Tuesday.

According to the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2004 International 9900i semi tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate at 10:37 a.m. when it went off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned.

Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash that closed down the northbound lanes of I-77 at Schneiders Crossing Road on Tuesday in Dover Township.

The driver, Shelton E. McCoy, 58, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office.

The right lane was closed for several hours because of the crash.

The Strasburg Fire Department, the Dover Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Canton Towing and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency assisted at the scene.

Traffic is seen backed up while the northbound lanes of I-77 are closed due to a two-car crash on Tuesday in Dover Township.

Later that day, a two-vehicle crash near the Schneiders Crossing interchange near Dover closed both lanes of the interstate.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Salem man dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near Strasburg