Patriots, Raiders head to Azteca Stadium in Mexico City

Hola, Los Patriots y Los Raiders. Bienvenido a Azteca.

The NFL's final international game this season features the back-on-target Patriots and the disappointing Raiders on Sunday.

It's the second straight year Oakland has given up a game in California to host one in Mexico City. In 2016, that worked out well as the Raiders, headed toward the playoffs, beat Houston 27-20.

This is a bigger challenge, particularly because New England (7-2) has won five straight and Oakland (4-5) has been far too inconsistent. The Raiders, losers of their past four meetings with the Patriots, are a mess on defense.

Oakland is the only team in NFL history with no interceptions on defense in its first nine games. The only team since at least 1940 to go 10 in a row without intercepting a pass was San Francisco in 1976-77.

The Raiders also are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 71.2 percent of passes and post a 110.5 passer rating; both would be third worst in NFL history.

And the opposing QB this time is merely a guy named Brady, in the midst of one of his finest seasons.

"It's pretty much vintage Tom Brady ," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "I think he's been as good as anybody doing it for quite a number of years.

"For the most part, he's really competitive. He's really prepared and you know you have your hands full anytime you're going up against him."

The Patriots stayed in Colorado after their win at Denver to acclimate to high altitude for the trip to Mexico City.

"You can feel it for sure," said tight end Rob Gronkowski, noting his skin was dry. "A lot of people are getting their nose super dry, their mouth super dry. So, I'm just glad to be here to prepare for what Mexico City will be, at the same altitude. So, it's good training and I'm glad we're doing it."

The action began Thursday night with Pittsburgh's 40-17 home victory over Tennessee.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, three to Antonio Brown, to help Pittsburgh (8-2) win its fifth straight games. Tennessee dropped to 6-4.

Off in this final week of byes are Indianapolis (3-7), Carolina (7-3), San Francisco (1-9) and the New York Jets (4-6).

Philadelphia (8-1) at Dallas (5-4)

An Eagles victory would pretty much sew up the NFC East, giving Philly a four-game edge with six weeks remaining.

This is a difficult stretch for Dallas. It comes off a loss at 2016 NFC champion Atlanta, now faces the team with the league's best record, then has a quick turnaround for its traditional Thanksgiving Day game, against the Chargers. The Cowboys had little offense against the Falcons with star running back Ezekiel Elliott sitting out the first game of a six-game suspension, and star left tackle Tyron Smith injured, opening a direct path into the backfield for Atlanta.

Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Minnesota (7-2)

Anyone out there foresee this as the Week 11 highlight matchup?

Didn't think so.

LA's improvement under first-year coach Sean McVay has been remarkable. A year ago at this point, the Rams were 4-5, but would lose the rest of their games. Now, they appear headed for the playoffs.

"They're really efficient at what they do," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who could have been referring to all facets of LA's game, not just the offense. "They line up, they run a lot of the same plays. Different formations, same plays. They'll run them over and over and over and over. They're good at it. You get better at what you do."

Case Keenum comes off a spectacular performance and remains at quarterback despite the return of Teddy Bridgewater. Keenum was the starter for the Rams to begin last season and made 14 starts over the past two years.

Washington (4-5) at New Orleans (7-2)

No team has been more impressive in the past two months than the Saints. They're riding a seven-game winning streak in which — get this! — the defense has been as stellar as the offense.

As usual, Drew Brees has the passing game humming, and the contributions of the running back tandem of Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara has made New Orleans even more dynamic with the ball. Without it, the Saints rank eighth overall on D and have found a pass rush that will trouble Kirk Cousins and the banged-up Redskins.

Washington is one franchise Saints coach Sean Payton has had little success in facing. He's 1-4 against the Redskins.