Patriotic astronauts are your American heroes this holiday

On Fourth of July, you'll see red, white, and blue throughout the world — and even in space.

NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fisher, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared a series of photos and a video from the station Tuesday.

In addition to smiling faces and displaying an American flag, they're shown donning patriotic pants, socks, and hats. So festive, guys! The pair even made a video that shows them positioning themselves for the photo.

Here’s what happens when space-folk take some pictures to show their USA-Pride… micro-gravity allows for some cool poses! Happy B-day USA! pic.twitter.com/24rPrx9K9y — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 4, 2017

Last month, Whitson and Fischer completed the 200th spacewalk on the ISS. It was the ninth time Whitson had participated, which simply extended her record as the American woman with the most spacewalks in history.

Fashion police, you have to grade us on a curve – we just love our country… a LOT!! Happy Birthday U.S.A.! #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/gPVp4kJ8TH — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 4, 2017

Along with keeping our $100 billion orbiting laboratory in tip-top shape, the two shared a call President Donald Trump earlier this year, when he congratulated Whitson on her recent record.

Trump asked a cringeworthy question in April on when the two astronauts believed we would send humans to Mars. It takes funding and international cooperation, Whitson told the President, both of which are well in his control and not of the astronauts directly.

Regardless of our Mars future, Whitson and Fisher are celebrating the United States of America this Fourth of July.