Patriot Motors purchases Carmack Honda, Hyundai

Mar. 2—DANVILLE — Family-owned and growing Patriot Motors is adding its first Honda and Hyundai dealer to the five dealerships it currently operates — Carmack Honda and Hyundai in Danville, now known as Patriot Motors of Danville.

Carmack's Gary Knight has retired.

According to Brandon Ball, the new general manager of Patriot Motors of Danville, the dealership will continue to go the extra mile to take care of its customers any way possible.

"If a customer doesn't see a car they like, the dealership will make sure they get the car they want," Ball said. "If a customer wants a Honda or Hyundai customized to fit their needs, the dealership will order it or get them the used car of their choice, shipped from any location in the continental United States if necessary — all at extremely competitive prices."

In addition to servicing all makes and models at all of Patriot Motors dealerships, Patriot Motors of Danville will continue offering used cars of all makes and models above the Kelley Blue Book value.

Patriot Motors of Danville also has a large inventory of different makes and models and strives to maintain a complete inventory of new Honda and Hyundai cars, trucks, vans and SUVS. Ball says all vehicles sold by Patriot Motors are affordable, safe, dependable and clean.

Patriot Motors of Danville serves the communities of Danville, Tilton, Westville, Bismarck, Georgetown, Covington, Ridge Farm and Alvin with Honda and Hyundai vehicles, used cars, service and more.

"We're committed to high-quality, personalized service-over-self in a straight, honest sales process," Ball said. "At Patriot Motors, customers don't have to worry about getting a good deal; it's guaranteed."

Ball said the dealership looks forward to serving Lafayette and Crawfordsville, Indiana, in addition to the customers it already serves with its five dealerships in Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

"Because of our exceptional customer service, various financing options and an efficient car buying process, our customers return to us, car after car," he said.

He went on to say, "We are thrilled to be part of the Danville community and happy to be part of this wonderful town."

For more information about Patriot Motors, visit Patriotmotors.com.