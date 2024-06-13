Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement officers, escort Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

Patriot Guard Riders along with law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions escorted the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from Jackson to Cleveland on Wednesday, June 12.

Law enforcement officers from jurisdictions including Madison, Brandon, Warren County and Mississippi Highway Patrol, served as police escorts.

American Legion Post 165 in Cleveland is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Cleveland through Monday.

The Patriot Guard Riders and law enforcement officers escorted the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to American Legion Post 165 in Cleveland to the Bolivar County Expo where it will be on display from June 13 through June 17.

Military veteran and post commander, Kim Showers said the community has been supportive of having the wall come to Cleveland.

“We raised enough money in the community to pay all of the expenses … a lot of individuals have stepped up and made donations,” said Showers, who has also escorted and set up the wall in the past.

Mississippi Highway Patrolman, Matthew Stewart, right, spoke for the Law Enforcement portion of the safety briefing prior to escorting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on Wednesday, June 12. Stewart is also a veteran and has served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The wall was later moved to the Bolivar County Expo in Cleveland to stand on display for the public until Monday.

For more information on the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, people can visit https://www.travelingwall.us/

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, escort Vietnam Wall to Cleveland MS