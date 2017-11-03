Patrick Chan drops Grand Prix event to focus on training

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian star Patrick Chan has withdrawn from the NHK Trophy figure skating event next week in Japan to focus on the national championships and Pyeongchang Olympics.

The three-time world champion announced the decision Friday, a week after struggling to a fourth-place finish at Skate Canada. In his long program, Chan fell on his opening quad jump. He downgraded four jumps, touched a hand down on two, and scored only 245.70 points.

"It's important to realize that I've never had a skate like that in a big event," Chan said following the event. "I think it's part of the process and having ownership of your career, and being successful you've got to have days like this. "Yeah it sucks, but I've had the great highs, too."

The NHK Trophy is the fourth stop on the Grand Prix circuit.