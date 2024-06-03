Patricia ‘Pat’ Woods Thomson, Baltimore City Schools teacher during the transition from segregation, dies

Patricia “Pat” Woods Thomson, a retired Baltimore City Schools teacher, died at home in Stadium Place Apartments in Northeast Baltimore on March 20. No cause of death was given. She was 96.

Ms. Thomson was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to Charles Woods, a steel mill worker, and Sara Woods, a homemaker. She grew up in the small town on the western edge of the state with a younger sister, Dorothy, and a cousin, Janet Woods.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1944 and obtained a degree in elementary education from Pennsylvania State University in 1949.

She met her husband, James Campbell Thomson Jr., through the Westminster Foundation, a campus ministry group.

Their first child, Mary Thomson, was born while they were working at a Christian missionary agricultural site in Frostproof, Florida. They lived in various places until the couple and their four children moved from Philadelphia in 1963 to Lauraville in Northeast Baltimore.

Ms. Thomson began working with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland in 1963 and co-led an integrated troop with her friend, Betty Knight. Their partnership was unusual during the era of segregation because Ms. Knight was African American. The Sun previously reported the troop’s activities as part of the Civil Rights Movement.

“She was someone very committed to peace and justice,” said Bonnie Thomson, a daughter.

“She always looked for ways to further a variety of peace and justice causes particularly as it related to Black and white kids getting the same opportunities. And this was back in the ’60s when schools were just beginning to integrate in Baltimore City,” said Mary Thomson, another daughter.

A member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, Ms. Thomson in 1966 organized “Club 66,” a youth program with Knox Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

She was a part of the organizing committee that opened a food pantry in Govans.

Ms. Thomson taught at several elementary schools in Baltimore for 15 years until the early 1980s, including Garrett Heights, Madison Square and Govans.

“I believe this woman will continue to be alive because of the example, the work, the witness, the love she demonstrated in her life,” said Christa Burns, former minister at the Faith Presbyterian Church. “Especially, in this church, Pat’s presence will be felt every time we feed the hungry, speak for justice, gently teach the young, recycle, faithfully worship and endure.”

Ms. Thomson was recognized for her volunteer efforts with various awards, including one from Bank of America.

“I’m not sure that she thought of herself as either passionate or an activist but thought the causes helped build a better, more diverse society or community,” Mary Thomson said. “She was a really good example of valuing a more diverse society and it was an unspoken expectation.”

Her husband died in 2002.

She is survived by her daughters Mary Rebecca Thomson, of Glen Arm, Bonnie Lee Thomson, of Towson, Sara Ann Thomson, of Towson, and Janet Lorraine, of Middle River; a son, James Charles, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; a sister Dorothy Bieber, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.