Paterson wants more state aid to limit property tax hike as council bemoans services

PATERSON — City officials are asking the state for a $2 million increase in Paterson’s transitional aid as they try to minimize the property tax increase under the proposed $280 million municipal budget for 2024.

Paterson property owners will face a 3.2% municipal government tax increase if the city gets $25 million in transitional aid. But the tax hike would drop to 2% if the state agrees to send the city the additional money, officials said.

The transitional aid program is designed to bail out cities in New Jersey with structural budget deficits. Cities getting the funding are supposed to wean themselves off the state assisance.

Paterson had been moving in that direction, with its transitional aid falling from $33 million in 2019 to $17.8 million in 2022. But Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration needed $25 million in state transitional aid to balance its 2023 budget and now is requesting $27 million this year.

The city has continued to struggle financially, even though Sayegh regularly boasts about the $1.5 billion in new investment in Paterson he said has taken place since he became mayor. But most of that new development has come with multi-decade tax breaks and has not produced additional tax revenue for the city.

The City Council on May 28 voted 7-0 to give preliminary approval to a version of the budget containing the 3.2% tax increase. But several council members — including some of Sayegh’s strongest allies on the governing body — warned the administration they would not support the final budget unless the city limits the tax hike to 2%.

Council members also complained that the administration has failed to deliver adequate city services.

Councilman Shahin Khalique, for example, said street cleaners rarely come through his 2nd Ward neighborhood. “I haven’t seen them for months,” Khalique said. “Every day we have the excuse we don’t have enough employees. But we budgeted for them.”

Council president Alex Mendez griped about inconsistent recycling pickups and long delays in the issuing of city permits.

“People are fed up with the lack of services we are providing,” Mendez said. “If we don’t see a change, I don’t think this budget is going to be adopted.”

Sayegh’s business administrator, Kathleen Long, said the council previously rejected efforts to increase city revenues, such as fee hikes, that would provide money to improve services.

“Our challenge truly comes down to resources,” Long said.

Mendez asserted that the city could get more revenue by simply enforcing laws it already has on the books, such as those requiring people to move their vehicles for street sweepers and banning double-parking.

“We’re leaving money on the table every single day,” Mendez said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson wants more state aid to limit property tax hike