Paterson teen charged with murder in October shooting

A Paterson teen has been arrested in a shooting in the city last October that killed one man and injured two others, authorities announced Thursday.

Brayan Caraballo, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder along with second-degree weapons offenses, according to a press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. He was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Paterson Police responded to the area of Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard on the afternoon of Oct. 3 and found three victims of gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said. Jerrell Wright, 23, of Riverdale, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, while 19-year-old Shaheem Clark, of Elmwood Park, and 57-year-old Charles Obee, of Paterson, survived.

An investigation identified Caraballo as one of the perpetrators involved in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was arrested a week after the shooting and remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

The prosecutor's office announced it will file a motion for pre-trial detention in Caraballo's case, which will be heard in Superior Court at a date and time to be determined. If convicted, Caraballo faces 30 years to life in prison on the murder charge.

