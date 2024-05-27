Paterson’s summer policing plan: increased patrols and community parties with cops

PATERSON — City police officers will be stationed at Paterson’s parks on weekends under a new summer public safety strategy unveiled on Friday.

The plan covers enforcement strategies, such as increasing the number of cops at crime hotspots and reassigning officers from desk duty to street patrols, as well as community relations programs, including an “Anti-Violence Day of Play” in each of Paterson’s six wards during the summer.

“We want the people of Paterson to feel safe as they enjoy the summer months, and I have confidence this strategy will do just that,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who seized control of the city’s police department in March 2023.

Story continues below photo gallery

Isa Abbassi, the man Platkin appointed to run the Paterson police department, noted that his summer strategy for 2023 — which featured the Neighborhood Stabilization Initiative along Broadway — brought substantial reductions in violent crime last year.

“We are building on our successes with this year’s summer strategy to make sure every person in Paterson feels safe as they enjoy the warmer weather,” said Abbassi, whose title is officer in charge. “As all law enforcement officers know, major cities can see an increase in violent crime during the summer months.”

Parts of the summer program will be paid for with the infusion of funding Trenton has provided for the Paterson Police Department after the state takeover.

20% jump in Paterson police funding

The current state budget includes an extra $10 million for Paterson police and Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 has another $10 million for the city’s law enforcement programs. Those allocations represent more than a 20% jump in police funding in Paterson.

Mayor Andre Sayegh did not immediately respond to a message seeking his comments on Abbassi’s summer strategy. Sayegh has a pending lawsuit against the state that seeks to nullify the AG’s takeover.

Sep 21, 2023; Paterson, NJ, USA; Rookie Paterson Police Department officers (right) Shahed Rahman and Omar Morrison during their walking patrol on Broadway.

Activist Ernest Rucker, who has been one of the Paterson police department’s most vocal critics in the past decade, said he endorses Abbassi’s plan “100%.”

“I was involved in the planning process,” said Rucker, a member of Abbassi’s advisory council. “I think it’s a great start to unite and build trust between the police department and the community.”

Another activist, Sebastian Mejia, also praised the strategy.

“I appreciate the plan’s emphasis on community engagement through initiatives like the Safe Parks/Safe Spaces Program, which provides safe recreational spaces for youth,” Mejia said.

“Additionally, the collaboration with local organizations and advisory councils shows a commitment to incorporating community input and fostering trust between residents and the police,” Mejia said.

Paterson PBA President Angel Jimenez said the extra state funding has paid for overtime assignments he said are being used to compensate for the resignations of city police officers taking better-paying jobs in the suburbs.

Jimenez said the department appreciates the state’s financial support, but warned that the funding infusion was “only a Band-Aid” on the fact that the city’s police labor control expired five years ago.

“Of course it’s going to work,” Jimenez said of the summer strategy, “because of all that overtime.”

Assigned to designated city parks on weekend nights

Abbassi announced that police officers would be assigned to “designated city parks” from 4 p.m. to closing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the summer. Officials have not revealed exactly which parks would be covered by the program, nor how many officers would be deployed.

Under the “Operation All-Out” plan, officers assigned to the traffic division, emergency response team, and some investigative squads “will be repurposed this summer” to patrol sections of the city with high crime and large numbers of quality of life complaints.

“Additionally, designated personnel who handle administrative duties at PPD will be required to spend time on patrol during the summer months to enhance police presence in the city, improve police accountability and supervision, and ensure that the members of the PPD gain greater familiarity with the community members they serve,” said Abbassi’s press release.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson summer policing plan: more patrols, park presence