Paterson schools weigh uses for possible $54M in aid under Gov. Phil Murphy's budget plan

PATERSON — The city school district would get a $54 million increase in state funding under Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2025 budget proposal.

The prospect of getting a huge infusion of state funding comes at a time when the Paterson district faces a $26 million gap in its $736 million budget, a possible 8% school tax increase, and talk of a cost-cutting change in health benefits for its 3,800 employees.

But school board members and education advocates said the top priority for any extra state aid should be using that money to improve the quality of education in Paterson, where student test scores are among the lowest in New Jersey.

“I want to see that money put into student academics and the classroom,” said Board of Education member Nakima Redmon. “We need textbooks and instructional equipment.”

'This changes the landscape'

District administration officials said they would spend days discussing the proposed increase in state aid before they craft a plan for using it. But it’s not as if they have a lot of time.

School districts are required to submit their preliminary budgets to the state Education Department by March 20.

“This changes the landscape for the entire budget,” school board President Manny Martinez said, adding that some of the extra state funding may be used to “minimize” the proposed tax hike.

Under preliminary budget numbers, the possible 8% increase would increase the total amount in education property taxes collected in Paterson by $6 million to $79 million.

“We have to be responsible with these dollars,” Martinez added. “We have to use them in a way that’s sustainable. I don’t want to use these dollars just to plug a gap that next year resurfaces.”

Statewide, Murphy is proposing increasing support to local school districts by $908 million, in an effort he said would create education equity and opportunity. That move, the governor said, would put New Jersey in line to provide full funding for local districts for the first time since the state adopted its current funding formula in 2009.

'This is money we've needed'

Over the past 15 years, Paterson and other urban districts have received substantially less funding than called for in the formula. Under Murphy’s plan, only Newark would get a bigger boost in education funding, with a $101 million increase.

Rosie Grant, executive director of the Paterson Education Fund advocacy group, said the full funding has been long-awaited in the city.

“It’s great,” Grant said. “This is money we’ve needed year after year after year and not gotten.”

The fund leader said the district should do a thorough needs assessment to find the best ways to use the added funding. Grant and others said they hope the state full-funding commitment will not be a one-year thing.

Paterson school board Vice President Kenneth Simmons said the district should consider using the money to hire staff for its growing bilingual program. But he and others also acknowledged that Paterson has struggled to fill the teaching slots it already has, with about 140 current vacancies.

Simmons cautioned against eliminating the entire tax increase with the extra state aid. He noted that the past practice of not raising taxes exacerbated the district’s financial problems.

The president of the Paterson teachers’ union, John McEntee Jr., said the extra money should be used to “help our students.” The union leader also asserted that the infusion of money should put an end to the district’s consideration of a change in employee health insurance.

“This negates the need for that,” McEntee said.

Murphy still needs the Legislature’s support to include the full-funding plan for school districts in the 2025 budget. The leaders of the Senate and Assembly issued statements praising the governor’s plan.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ schools may receive $54M from Trenton