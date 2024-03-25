Paterson school board wants to reverse cap-and-gown ban for 8th grade graduations

PATERSON — Facing complaints and criticism from parents, the Paterson Board of Education is moving to drop its one-year ban on students wearing caps and gowns for elementary and middle school graduations.

District officials are scrambling to try to reverse the cap-and-gown prohibition they imposed in 2023 so the policy change can take effect this year.

Superintendent Laurie Newell said last week that the district would have enough time to buy the caps and gowns if it ordered them in March and said she was not sure about delivery if it waited until April.

But the school board doesn’t plan to vote to change the elementary school graduation policy until its first meeting in April. In their beat-the-clock hurry, officials said they would change their policy approval process to combine in one session what normally are separate votes at two different meetings.

'We were promised answers'

After generations of cap-and-gown 8th grade graduations, the board last year banned that attire from the ceremonies on the argument that too many Paterson families were looking at the elementary school event as the goal, rather than high school commencements.

But the change was never very popular with students and parents.

“For two long years, as parents in the district, we have pleaded, we have begged, and we have fought for a simple, yet profound tradition, the opportunity for our children to graduate with dignity wearing a cap and gown,” said G.E. Soriano Sr., one of the leaders of the Paterson districtwide parent-teacher organization, during last week’s school board meeting.

Soriano said it wasn’t fair for “a select few” to impose a prohibition one something that meant so much to so many people.

“We were promised answers, but all we received was silence,” said Soriano.

Other parents expressed similar frustrations at the school board meeting.

“We want our children to soar high,” said Rocio Pena, whose child is graduating 8th grade this year at Alexander Hamilton Academy.

What did the Board of Education say?

The school board then engaged in a prolonged discussion over who was fault for not moving ahead with a vote on the cap-and-gown reinstatement.

Member Eddie Gonzalez said that colleagues had given him their assurances they would return to the traditional graduation attire during conversations he said he had with them last October during the New Jersey school board convention in Atlantic City. Gonzalez complained about the lack of action since then.

Board president Manny Martinez objected to what he described as an attempt to give the public the perception that the school trustees were at odds on the issue. Martinez repeatedly said that none of the board members opposed going back to having elementary school graduates wear caps and gowns.

The board on Wednesday asked its legal counsel, Bryant Horsley, if it needed to take separate votes on the graduation policy change. Horsely declined to say anything on the topic in public, stating the discussion should be conducted in closed session.

Paterson Press asked the district the next day why the issue was discussed in private session. The district’s legal department said Horsley held the closed-door meeting on the topic because of the confidentiality needed for attorney-client privileged conversations.

After the closed session, school board vice present Kenneth Simmons announced the graduation policy reversal would be voted on at the workshop meeting next month, currently scheduled for April 17.

