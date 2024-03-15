Paterson school board still moving toward 5% tax hike after getting $54M funding boost

PATERSON — After getting a $54 million increase in state aid, city school officials are moving ahead with a proposed budget that would raise annual property taxes for education by an average $175 per home.

Schools Superintendent Laurie Newell and Business Administrator Richard Matthews on Wednesday night said they are recommending a $730 million budget for 2024-25 that would include a 5% tax hike. That represents a smaller increase than the 8% hike Paterson education officials unveiled last month, before Gov. Phil Murphy announced a statewide funding boost for local school districts.

City education officials spent about 90 minutes on Wednesday discussing the budget in advance of the school board’s preliminary vote on the spending plan Monday night.

What did school board members say?

Supporters of the 5% tax increase said the district’s track record of not increasing school taxes from 1991 through 2007 had set it up for financial problems that resulted in massive layoffs and draconian budget cuts in the past. They argued that it was important for Paterson residents to provide their schools the funding they need.

“Superman is not coming to save us. We have to save ourselves,” said board Vice President Kenneth Simmons.

But other board members said the district administrators need to do a better job of justifying the proposed tax hike.

“When you raise taxes, most people want to see change or improvement,” said board member Valerie Freeman. “How much have we improved?”

Paterson student test scores remain among the lowest in New Jersey. Board member Della McCall said children in Paterson don’t get the same education resources that youngsters in other municipalities receive.

“I think our kids aren’t getting what they should be getting,” McCall said.

The school board has raised city education taxes by 8%, 11%, 12%, 15% and 14% in the past five years.

How will state aid affect the district budget?

Officials on Wednesday did not provide an itemized breakdown of what they plan to do with the additional $54 million in state aid. About 90% of Paterson’s school budget revenue comes from the state and federal governments.

Newell on Wednesday talked about the district’s “budget priorities, including expanding its Gifted and Talented program, increasing performing arts programs, creating an alternative education middle school for students with behavior problems and improving science labs. The superintendent did not provide any details on what those initiatives might cost.

She said Wednesday that the district was dropping its consideration of changing employee health benefits programs to save money.

Early in Wednesday’s meeting, Matthews presented the board with six options for tax increases ranging from zero to 5%. But he didn’t provide any details on what programs would be added or eliminated under those various options.

“If I don’t know the impact, how can I make a good decision?” McCall said, asking for more information.

The only board member at Wednesday’s meeting who didn’t comment on the proposed tax hike was Joel Ramirez. He won election last November with the backing of a super PAC that endorsed him with six campaign mailings condemning the district’s recent tax increases.

The other board member backed by that PAC’s anti-tax fliers was Mohammed Rashid, who did not attend the meeting.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ schools consider tax hike after boost in state aid