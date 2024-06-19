Paterson is rolling out these new trash receptacles across the city's business districts

PATERSON — In city where many people complain about litter-strewn streets, officials on Tuesday celebrated the installation of the first of 90 new solar-powered trash receptacles — devices that cost $4,700 apiece.

Shaped somewhat like mailboxes, the trash bins have solar panels on top of them to provide power for the compactors that are programmed to squash the garbage placed insider their sealed 32-gallon compartments.

The devices also are designed to send alerts when they are full so Paterson’s public works employees can come an empty them. People are supposed to use foot pedals to open the mouth of the receptacles so they can toss their trash inside.

The compactors will be installed on sidewalks in commercial districts within Paterson’s Urban Enterprise Zones, including Union Avenue, 21st Avenue, Main Street, Market Street, Broadway, 10th Avenue, and Vreeland Avenue.

Paterson is spending $423,000 of its state UEZ funds to buy the receptacles from Premier Compaction Systems. Back in October 2022, the City Council had approved the use of $700,000 in UEZ money to buy 200 solar-powered trash bins. City officials said they could buy additional devices depending on the success of the program.

Mayor Andre Sayegh on Tuesday highlighted what he described as the innovative technology he said would reduce garbage overflow problems that happen with traditional sidewalk trash containers.

Councilman Luis Velez said during Sayegh’s press conference that the success of the program will depend on Paterson residents.

“This is not good if you don’t use it,” Velez said.

Officials stated that all 90 compactors would be installed before the beginning of July. They said they were aware of one other city in New Jersey that uses the same devices — West New York in Hudson County.

Community activist Roger Grier attended the mayor’s event, saying he was unimpressed with the compactors, noting that solar-powered trash bins used in Passaic County parks also come equipped with recycling compartments.

“We need to reduce the amount of trash going into our landfills,” Grier said.

