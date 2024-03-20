Paterson police task force shuts down 5 illegal after-hours clubs

PATERSON — City police say they shut down five illegal after-hours clubs last weekend in the first deployment of Paterson’s new Nightlife Task Force.

The operation also resulted in the arrests of seven people on drug charges, violations being issued against four city liquor stores, and police disbursing a pop-up party at a gas station on 21st Avenue, authorities said.

Paterson Police Officer In Charge Isa Abbassi announced the creation of the task force targeting illegal clubs last month.

“These places are hotbeds for illegal alcohol sales, violent crime, drug and human trafficking, and gambling,” said the police department about the weekend crackdown. “By acting against them, PPD is improving public safety and addressing quality of life issues citywide.”

The locations of the illegal clubs were 322 Market Street in the 5th Ward, 61 Main Street in the 1st Ward, 14 East Railway Avenue in the 6th Ward, 264 16th Avenue in the 5th Ward, and 25 California Avenue in the 6th Ward, police said. The clubs allegedly were operating out of storefronts or warehouse-like commercial buildings.

The liquor stores facing penalties for violations of alcohol-beverage laws are located on Main Street and Belmont, Park, and Union avenues.

