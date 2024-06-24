Paterson official claims harassment by clerk who wore body camera around him

PATERSON — David Gilmore, the city’s community improvements director and outspoken critic of the mayor, claims he was harassed when he returned to work last year after being fired and then reinstated for what state officials said were false accusations.

In a revised lawsuit filed in federal court last week, Gilmore alleged that he was taunted by Economic Development department clerk Sandra Pavon, whose sexual harassment complaint caused his 18-month termination.

The firing ended when an administrative law judge and the New Jersey Civil Service Commission determined the allegations against Gilmore were unfounded.

After Gilmore’s return, Pavon allegedly wore a body camera during her working hours in the economic development office, the lawsuit said. Gilmore asserted Pavon was targeting him by wearing the camera. Moreover, he said Pavon was rewarded for her accusations against him by being given a private office.

Gilmore also claimed in his lawsuit that he was berated after his reinstatement by Paterson’s construction official, Jerry Lobozzo, the man who an administrative law judge wrote “almost orchestrated” Pavon’s accusations against Gilmore that resulted in “trumped-up disciplinary charges.”

Gilmore filed a hostile workplace complaint with the city within 10 days of his reinstatement, the lawsuit said. But the city took no action on his complaint, and allowed his mistreatment to continue, the lawsuit said.

Pavon and Lobozzo could not be reached for comment. Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration has a common practice of not commenting on pending lawsuits.

Gilmore’s June 14 amended complaint against the city marked the third time in the past 30 months that he has added new allegations to a lawsuit filed in 2020. Gilmore initially accused the Sayegh administration of retaliating against him for issuing violations against the Art Factory commercial complex owned by one of the mayor’s political supporters.

Gilmore’s first amendment to the suit, filed in 2021, contained new allegations of mistreatment after Sayegh appointed a new deputy economic development director, Osner Charles. In that complaint, Gilmore said he contacted federal and county prosecutors about alleged corruption in the Sayegh administration.

No sexual harassment 'except in the mind of Pavon'

Gilmore submitted his second amended complaint in December of 2022 after the Sayegh administration fired him over Pavon’s accusations. An administrative law judge and New Jersey’s civil service commission both concluded there was no basis for Gilmore’s termination.

The civil service ruling said “...there was no intimidation, hostile work environment or sexual harassment except in the mind of Pavon, and apparently our missing witness Lobozzo,” a reference to the fact that the city’s lawyers never called Lobozzo to testify even though he was a central figure in the allegations.

Prior to Gilmore’s third amendment to the suit, court records said there had been settlement discussions among the federal judge, Gilmore, and the city. But the two sides could not reach an agreement about how much Gilmore should be paid in return for the dismissal of the lawsuit.

In his latest court filing, Gilmore said the city’s personnel policy requires that employees who file “a fabricated complaint” should be disciplined. He said in the lawsuit that Pavon and Lobozzo should have been punished “for their false report of sexual harassment.”

Gilmore said in a recent interview that he plans to continue to expand his legal claims against the city. He said his case eventually would involve the massive amount of sewer connection fees Paterson’s economic development department has failed to collect from developers aligned with Sayegh.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson official claims harassment by clerk who wore body cam