Paterson man charged in multiple kidnapping and armed robbery cases

A Paterson man has been arrested and charged in two separate kidnappings and armed robberies that took place in April, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 20, a 27-year-old woman reported that at approximately 6 a.m. an unknown man in the area of Market Street and East 22nd Street approached her and forced her to go with him to a "more remote location near train tracks." At this location he "took her personal belongings, touched her intimate body parts, and subsequently fled," officials said.

A 28-year-old woman reported on April 23 that at around 5:10 a.m. an "armed male suspect" approached her at gunpoint, took her belongings and "forced her to another location where he attempted to touch her intimate parts before fleeing the area."

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department officer-in-charge Isa Abbassi stated on Monday that an investigation identified 28-year-old Diquan A. West of Paterson as the assailant in both incidents. He was arrested at Paterson Police Department headquarters April 29.

West has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of certain persons not to have weapons, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to the prosecutor's office.

Each count of first-degree kidnapping brings a sentencing exposure of 15 to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% of the term to be served for parole eligibility.

On each count of first-degree armed robbery, the sentencing exposure is 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% of the term to be served before parole eligibility.

All other charges can carry either three to five years or five to 10 years depending on the charge.

A motion for pretrial detention of West was filed by the state and will be heard on Wednesday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police at 973-321-1342.

