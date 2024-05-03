Paterson man charged, allegedly had guns at JFK Airport and threatened mass shooting

A 39-year-old Paterson man who authorities say was carrying two loaded guns allegedly sent his estranged wife videos of himself on Tuesday threatening a mass shooting at a New York City airport.

“I am going to wait for the plane to leave, and that is when I am going to start shooting the airport up,” Darnell King allegedly said in one video. “This is a day in history that you and everybody will always remember.”

In a subsequent video, King allegedly was standing outside his vehicle at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where his estranged wife’s overseas flight had landed.

“I don’t know what makes you think that I was lying, I am here,” King allegedly said.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities arrested King on Apr. 30 and charged him with various crimes, including gun possession, terroristic threats, and having a firearm “in a sensitive location.”

... John F. Kennedy International in Queens ...

As part of that announcement, the Queens DA made statements public that were allegedly made by King in the videos.

“There is no telling just how many lives were saved with the apprehension of this defendant who drove to JFK Airport with two loaded handguns and threatened a mass casualty event,” said Queens DA Melinda Katz.

Authorities said King’s estranged wife was inside Terminal 5 at JFK at 8:27 a.m. when she received the first text and video from her husband. He said he was driving to meet her and a gun was visible on the passenger seat, authorities said.

The victim got another video and text from King — the one showing him at the airport — at 9:29 a.m., the DA’s office said.

King eventually was arrested at 11:50 a.m. at the Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park, which is near JFK, authorities said.

The DA’s account did not say what happened in the time between King’s last video to his estranged wife and his arrest at the casino.

The New York Police Department and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police teamed up on the arrest.

