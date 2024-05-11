Paterson man arrested, charged with murder as 62-year-old man dies from gunshot wounds

A 39-year-old Paterson resident was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting on Broadway and East 24th Street.

Jimmy Mercedes is accused of shooting 62-year-old Daryle Robinson, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on May 5 at 10:22 a.m. and was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, according to a release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Robinson died from his injuries two days later.

Mercedes is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon.

The prosecutor's office said Mercedes turned himself in to police on Friday following a police investigation.

If convicted, Mercedes could face a maximum of life in prison for the murder charge, in addition to another 30 years for the weapons charges.

The prosecutor's office is expected to ask for pretrial detention before a Passaic County Superior County judge.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call or email the prosecutor's office tip line at 877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson man charged with murder, 62-year-old man dies