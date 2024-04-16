Paterson will launch new library branch at Heritage housing complex

PATERSON — A $1 million state grant is being used to set up a new library branch at the Heritage at Alexander Hamilton housing complex on East 34th Street.

Officials said they plan to share space at the housing complex that various community groups currently use for their programs. The library branch would include a classroom, a computer lab, a telemedicine room and two multipurpose spaces.

Construction on the new branch would begin in the fall, said Corey Fleming, Paterson's library director.

The funding is coming from the New Jersey State Library’s Community Center Digital Connect program. Paterson currently has one main library on Broadway and branches on Union Avenue, South Main Street and Temple Street.

The Heritage housing complex stands at the former site of the once notorious Alabama Avenue projects. The demolition of those crime-ridden high-rises more than 14 years ago and the construction of townhouses in their place is seen as one of Paterson’s biggest success stories of the 21st century.

Officials said the Heritage branch will address the library needs of Paterson’s Eastside area residents.

