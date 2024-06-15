Paterson gives $1.3M contract to school bus firm charged with crimes

PATERSON — A school bus company embroiled in a four-year criminal case involving the alleged use of unqualified drivers has landed a $1.3 million contract from the Paterson Board of Education.

The school district contract does not say exactly how many Paterson children and bus routes American Star is getting for the 2024-25 school year. The firm had contracts with Paterson Public Schools for almost $2.4 million covering 39 different student bus routes during 2023-24.

The company and its owner, Jwel Khalique, were charged in December 2022 with conspiracy, theft by deception, and misconduct by a corporate official for allegedly hiring drivers with suspended licenses and criminal backgrounds to drive students to and from school.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has claimed that American Star used buses and employees from A-1 Elegant, a firm owned by Khalique’s brother, Shelim, after A-1 Elegant was charged with similar crimes in June 2020.

At the time the original charges were filed, state officials asserted that children were placed in danger because of the alleged crimes.

“It is painfully apparent that the operators of this company lost their moral compass, putting profit above safety by placing innocent children on buses unfit for the road, which were operated by unqualified drivers, who in many instances had criminal records,” Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said in June 2020.

Four years later, the charges against A-1 Elegant and Shelim Khalique remain unresolved and he stands accused of conspiring with his brother to continue the wrongdoing at American Star.

The Khaliques are siblings to Paterson’s 2nd Ward councilman, Shahin Khalique, who also owns a student bus company named Northern Star.

$16.3 million in bus contracts

The city school board on Wednesday night approved $16.3 million worth of student busing contracts with 34 companies, a package that included a $1,276,191 deal with American Star.

Paterson education officials said they have no choice but to allow American Star to continue bidding on district student busing contracts. They said the situation is complicated by a shortage of firms handling student transportation.

“There’s not enough companies to fill the routes,” said city school board president Manny Martinez. “We’re not in a position where we can be as selective as we want to be.”

Paterson Press asked the attorney general’s office on Tuesday why the school bus safety case has dragged on for so long. But state officials did not provide an explanation.

Lawyers representing Shelim and Jwel Khalique did not comment when contacted about the pending cases.

The man who worked as manager for both A-1 Elegant and American Star, Henry Rhodes, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to conspiracy and other crimes involving both companies. But 15 months after making that guilty plea, Rhodes has not been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors handling conspiracy cases often delay sentencing defendants who may be used to testify against others who are accused of crimes.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Rhodes “put children’s lives in danger.”

“Now he will be held accountable for not only committing these offenses, but also continuing to engage in the same crimes even after he and his employers were charged the first time,” Platkin said 15 months ago.

Rhodes’ lawyer could not be reached for comment.

A-1 Elegant had a turbulent track record when it had contracts with Paterson Public Schools.

After issuing more than 100 violations against the firm, the district in 2018 had started the process for disqualifying the company as a vendor. But A-1 Elegant and the district reached an agreement at that time under which the firm would be banned from getting Paterson school bus contracts for two years.

When American Star was charged with crimes 18 months ago, city education officials hired a security firm to check drivers’ credentials at the bus yard in the morning before they could start their routes. But that practice stopped by September 2023.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson gives $1.3M deal to school bus firm charged with crimes