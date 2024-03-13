Will Paterson have early voting for its May council elections?

PATERSON — City Council members are at odds over whether they want early voting for the upcoming May 14 municipal elections.

Supporters have argued that allowing Paterson residents to cast their votes during the three days prior to the election would allow more people to participate in the political process.

Critics, meanwhile, have condemned a plan to set up just two polling sites for early voting for an election that features separate races in the city’s six wards.

Last month, the council considered an ordinance that would have repealed early voting. But the governing body didn’t take a vote on the measure.

Then, last week, the council discussed at its workshop meeting a separate proposal to continue early voting. But the governing body has not scheduled a vote on that one, either.

'Some people are confused'

Sunrise Project - Paterson City Hall in Paterson, N.J. on Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

Council President Alex Mendez said he spoke with Passaic County election officials on Tuesday and was told that if the governing body takes no action, early voting will take place with two polling sites.

“Some people are confused,” Mendez said. “They think we have to vote to continue early voting. But if we don’t do anything, then early voting will continue."

A few council members were under the impression on Tuesday morning that by not voting on the early voting continuation ordinance, the practice would end.

“We don’t have COVID anymore, so the best thing is that everyone goes out and votes on Election Day,” said Council Vice President Luis Velez.

More from Paterson Press: With NJ attorney general running Paterson police, overtime soared to $5M in 2023

Early voting has been standard since 2020

Paterson, along with the rest of New Jersey, has been doing early voting in its June primary and November general elections for the past few years. The city also had early voting for the 2022 mayoral election under an ordinance adopted that year by the municipal council.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said early voting accounted for between 5% and 7% of the ballots cast in New Jersey’s recent elections.

“There’s been minimal participation so far,” said Rasmussen. “It’s going to take several years for voters to adapt. It’s definitely a change in the mindset.”

The political expert said early voting shouldn’t be judged by the number of participants.

“The question should be — how can we offer as many different ways as possible for voters to participate?” Rasmussen said. “Early voting is another way to do that.”

In Paterson, under early voting, there have been two polling sites open on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Election day. In 2022, the sites were the fire headquarters on McBride Avenue in the 2nd Ward and the Islamic Center of Passaic County on Derrom Avenue in the 3rd Ward. Officials said this year that the sites would be the fire headquarters and the community center at the Heritage at Alexander Hamilton housing complex on East 34th Street.

Councilman Md Forid Uddin said early voting provided a convenience for people who have to work on May 14. “We have to keep it,” Uddin said. “We can try to get more polling sites added.”

But Councilwoman Lilisa Mimms said she opposed early voting unless officials establish one polling place in each Paterson ward.

“I don’t want any of our residents inconvenienced,” Mimms said. “We need to provide access for our senior citizens.”

Neighborhood polling sites will still be open on Election Day, officials said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Early voting for May council election in question