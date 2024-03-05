Will Paterson building official’s resignation cause permit backlog?

PATERSON — The city’s building sub code official who reviewed private firms’ construction plans resigned last Friday in a pay dispute, raising questions about whether his departure will create a logjam for municipal permits.

The city already had a vacant electrical sub code position after the man in that job, Mirko Bozic, died earlier this year.

Mayor Andre Sayegh — who repeatedly has touted the surge in new construction in Paterson under his watch — did not immediately respond when asked how his administration will handle the code work with the openings.

The building official who resigned, Darius Pokoj, said in an email to the Sayegh administration on Friday that he was the only person on the city payroll with credentials to review construction plans and issue those permits.

Multiple sources in city government and the development community said Pokoj’s assertion was accurate.

In a phone interview on Monday morning, Pokoj said he originally planned to resign from the Paterson job last August, when he landed a job in a different municipal government in New Jersey. He said he agreed to help Paterson out by staying on and working part-time for the city until the Sayegh administration could find a full-time replacement.

But Pokoj said Paterson stopped complying with an agreement under which he would be paid $26,000 per year for up to 10 hours work per week, or 20 per two-week pay period.

In an email exchange with Kathleen Long, Sayegh’s business administrator, Pokoj said he was supposed to be paid for 10 hours even in those weeks he put in fewer hours.

“I cannot give 10 hours a week consistently as I have a full-time job and a couple of other part time jobs and have to balance my time,” Pokoj said in an email to the city. “I have been getting paid consistently based on that agreed compensation until recently.”

But Long said in an email to Pokoj that he did not fit the definition of a salaried employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“You will be paid for the hours you work, and that alone,” Long wrote to Pokoj.

