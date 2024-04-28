Patchy fog tomorrow morning, beautiful Monday

What We’re Tracking

Quiet Monday

Getting active again

Storms return Tuesday

Showers exit the area this evening. We quiet down tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures in the overnight hours drop down into the middle 40s. There could be some patching fog early tomorrow morning.

We get a break in the active pattern tomorrow. It looks to be a beautiful day. Temperature climb into the middle 70s with a mostly sunny sky. After this, things get a little big more active again. Warm air and moisture cranks back into northeast Kansas.

Tuesday, we see highs climb into the middle 80s with dew points in the lower to middle 60s. This fuels another chance for thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For the weekend, things quiet down again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

