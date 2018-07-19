Pat McGrath Labs Topples Kylie Jenner, Becomes Billion-Dollar Company

Pat McGrath’s cosmetic company, Pat McGrath Labs, has reached an estimated valuation of $1 billion, outpacing the figure for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

WWD reported the value of McGrath’s business. Forbes recently estimated Jenner’s company is worth about $800 million.

In 2016, Pat McGrath created her makeup line Pat McGrath Labs. Now it's worth $1 billion. It has surpassed Kylie Cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/KSgg17alKN

— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 18, 2018

McGrath launched her brand in 2016 after she’d been a mainstay in the fashion world as the creative force behind iconic makeup looks on the runways. Almost immediately after the launch of Pat McGrath Labs, it became a hit at Sephora stores.

As of this week, the brand accepted an investment from Eurazeo Brands, an investment division of global investment firm Eurazeo, in a $60 million deal.

On the news that her brand is now valued at over $1 billion, fans on social media were over the moon:

I just came to remind you that our very own Pat McGrath (a beautiful Darkskin woman btw) is a “self made” cosmetic billionaire after 2 years of launching her cosmetic line. Why aren’t you making noise about this lmao?

— E-ko-ru (@nikoru_sensei) July 19, 2018

I am expecting an Pat McGrath’s @Forbes cover @FortuneMagazine cover to address diversity and a real self-made woman billionaire...

— LaSanya Rucker (@sanacardi) July 19, 2018

Where is Pat McGrath’s Forbes cover?? Fortune cover?

— Shelton Boyd (@flyrebel) July 19, 2018

She deserves it! She is an ICON & living LEGEND in the makeup and fashion industry! @patmcgrathrealhttps://t.co/ickdTfPAI4

— NATALIE AGUILERA (@HailXtina) July 19, 2018

A real self-made billionaire. Go 'head!

️ “Pat McGrath Labs' is now a billion-dollar company surpassing Kylie Cosmetics”https://t.co/MuzxXePdkM

— *Miss Persistent* (@Miss___Bree) July 19, 2018

Meet a REAL self made billionaire that Forbes ain’t talking about



What Pat McGrath And Kylie Jenner's Success Taught Me About Black Women And Recognition https://t.co/FVu0FlffAY

— Chrissie (@ChrissiesWay) July 19, 2018

Hell yes @patmcgrathreal an actual #selfmade goddess and beauty billionaire! Pat is the creatrix of the most iconic looks we have all seen amongst runways + editorials over the last 15+ years! I’m so proud of this inspiring black business woman. pic.twitter.com/PiOLFxIWZj

— BRI LUNA (@YungKundalini) July 18, 2018

McGrath said in a statement that it had been her “dream to create an iconic beauty brand that goes beyond the usual limitations, that lives outside the parameters of what is expected.”

“I am thrilled to be working with the unique and expert team at Eurazeo Brands,” she said of her new business partner.

